× MCSO arrests suspect in May freeway shooting incident on southbound I-43

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Jomuel Lozano-Martinez, the suspected shooter in the May 21 shooting incident on southbound I-43 at Rosedale Ave.

On May 21, MCSO responded to Milwaukee Police District 2 for a citizen’s report of their vehicle being shot at. Officials say the victim stated a silver sedan with dark, tinted windows nearly struck his vehicle as it entered the freeway at southbound I-43 and National Ave, causing him to merge into the left lane. To keep from colliding with the other vehicle and in an effort to create distant, he changed lanes and Lozano-Martinez, the operator of the silver sedan, did the same causing their vehicles to criss-cross. Officials say the silver sedan then pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and multiple shots were fired at the victim. The victim sped away, exited the freeway at W. Holt Ave, called 911, and drove to District 2. The victim stated that Lozano-Martinez followed him off the freeway, but turned onto W. Holt Ave.

Based on a tip received by the U.S. Marshals, a multiple agency operation was conducted by MCSO Criminal Investigation Division and its Milwaukee Area Threat Reduction Intelligence eXchange (M.A.T.R.I.X.) Unit, the U.S. Marshals, and the Milwaukee Police Department, which resulted in the arrest of Lozano-Martinez on the following charges:

Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle or Building, a Class F Felony with a Habitual CriminalityModifier

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a Class F Felony with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Habitual Criminality Modifiers

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, a Class G Felony with a Habitual Criminality Modifier

There were no injuries to the victim.