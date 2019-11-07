× Michael Bublé to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 29

MILWAUKEE — Singer Michael Bublé will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 29, as part of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We welcome Michael Bublé to our Fiserv Forum ‘Home’ on March 29, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Make sure you grab your tickets ‘Quando Quando Quando’ they go on sale Nov. 18.”