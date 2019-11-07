Michael Bublé to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 29

Posted 8:24 am, November 7, 2019, by

MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 04: Singer Michael Buble performs live on stage during the Telekom Street Gigs at Wappenhalle on December 4, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joerg Koch/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Singer Michael Bublé will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 29, as part of his “An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We welcome Michael Bublé to our Fiserv Forum ‘Home’ on March 29, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Make sure you grab your tickets ‘Quando Quando Quando’ they go on sale Nov. 18.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.