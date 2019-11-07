MPD releases pictures, seek to ID suspect who sprayed bullets into apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who recklessly endangered the safety of others by shooting into an occupied apartment building along N. Teutonia Avenue a few blocks north of Hampton. The incident occurred on October 21, 2019, at about 10:50 a.m.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, is a black male, with a stocky build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo on the chest, dark athletic pants with a white stripe down the leg and bright yellow shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.

