MPD: Rollover crash at Oakland and North, inside 1 vehicle was shooting victim

Posted 10:42 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48PM, November 7, 2019

Crash at Oakland and North, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee firefighters responded to a rollover crash at Oakland and North late on Thursday, Nov. 8 — and police say it comes after a shooting.

Officials say it is unclear where the shooting happened. But the shooting victim was being transported in a vehicle — and then crashed at the scene.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.

Crash at Oakland and North, Milwaukee

Crash at Oakland and North, Milwaukee (Credit: Nikhil Khanna)

Crash at Oakland and North, Milwaukee (Credit: Nikhil Khanna)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.