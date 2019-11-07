Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Eugene Rogers, missing since early Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 70-year-old Eugene Rogers — and a Silver Alert has now been issued in this case.

Rogers was last seen on shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. He is believed to have dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Police describe Rogers as male, black, 6’4” tall and weighing 198 lbs. He was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt with a black, hooded zip-up sweatshirt, gray knit hat, black pants, black athletic shoes with white soles, and black socks. He was also wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.