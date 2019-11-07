× MPS to focus on creating healthier menu for students, free of undesirable ingredients

MILWAUKEE — The meals at Milwaukee Public Schools are going to be changing.

The district is partnering with the Life Time Foundation to focus on creating a healthier menu free of seven categories of undesirable ingredients, also known as the Harmful 7.

The three-year partnership will work to improve the food available to more than 75,000 students. The program is also aimed at creating good practices for kids that they will carry on later in life.

A news release says MPS’s Department of Nutrition Services has already removed two of the seven artificial ingredients and looks forward to the support to expedite this process.