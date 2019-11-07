Ned’s Pizza has been serving Milwaukee’s famous thin crust pizza since 1969

MILWAUKEE -- For a restaurant, celebrating 50 years in business is quite an accomplishment. This year, Ned's Pizza is celebrating five decades of baking perfect pizzas. Brian Kramp spent the morning finding out why people keep coming back.

Ned’s Pizza has been serving Milwaukee’s famous thin crust pizza, using the same recipes since we first opened our doors in 1969. Come in and enjoy one of our fabulous original pizzas or try a new specialty pie. Whatever you choose, we know you’ll love our crispy thin crust, tangy sauce and premium toppings.

We are proud to say that we have been in the same location with the same management since 1969. The key to our success has been our amazing staff – our 12 key employees have over 341 combined years of pizza making and serving experience at our restaurant. We’re located a short distance off I-43 in Milwaukee near St. Luke’s Hospital - stop by to see us do what we do best!