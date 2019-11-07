Police release statement after Kenosha County Board chairman arrested, booked for retail theft

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 7 released a statement after Kenosha County Board Chairman Daniel Esposito, 51, was arrested for theft on Saturday, Nov. 2.

According to police, Esposito was arrested by officers after probable cause was established that a felony-level retail theft had been committed at a local business. The value of the items purportedly taken was $627.

Dr. Esposito works at Genesis Chiropractic Wellness and Rehabilitation as both a chiropractor and clinic director.

Below is the statement released by the Kenosha Police Department:

Mr. Esposito was arrested by officers after probable cause was established that a felony-level retail theft had been committed at a local business. As the value of the items purportedly taken was $627, it rose to the level of a felony. Mr. Esposito was booked into the Kenosha County Jail to be held for a court appearance on Monday November 4, 2019. The Kenosha Police Department was not involved in any way in his release prior to the court appearance and in fact, was not aware of the release until after he was no longer in custody. This case was originally referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office for charges; they later referred the case to the Walworth County District Attorney’s office. A criminal complaint has yet to be issued by the Walworth County District Attorney’s office. Several facets of the investigation are ongoing, and the case is still considered open. I do not anticipate the additional investigation to be protracted. Once the investigation is no longer active, more details may be released. As with any case, an arrest is not a conviction and the defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty.