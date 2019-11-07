Serve it up! Palermo’s Pizza launches 3 new styles of frozen pizza

November 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Palermo’s Pizza celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 7 the launch of three new styles of frozen pizza.

One of them has a beer-infused crust with beer-flavored ingredients. It is called the “Zabrewski.”

Another is a Chicago-style deep-dish pizza — and then there’s the “Neighborhood Pizzeria” pizza.

Palermo’s has been making pizza in Milwaukee since 1964. You should be able to find the new products at grocery stores southeast Wisconsin.

