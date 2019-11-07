Sugar is sneaky! Registered dietitian shares some hidden sugar shockers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Bad news! Hidden sugars could be raising your risk for Type 2 diabetes. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Metcalfe’s Market joins Real Milwaukee to uncover foods with shocking amounts of sugar.

Approximately 517,000 people in Wisconsin, or 10.6% of the adult population, have diabetes. Of these, an estimated 142,000 have diabetes but don`t know it, greatly increasing their health risk. November is National Diabetes Month, a time to bring attention to diabetes prevention.

A key strategy to help people control their blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes is to reduce the sugar impact from all foods in their diet. It`s no surprise you`ll find plenty of sugar in products like cake, ice cream, and soda, but you may be surprised to learn about the amount of hidden sugar in many common foods.

• ✔ Excess added sugar is associated with weight gain, `type 2` diabetes, cavities, and elevated cholesterol.

• ✔ According to the American Heart Association, women should limit added sugar intake to about 6 teaspoons, yet the average woman consumes about18 teaspoons a day.

• ✔ Men should not exceed 9 teaspoons per day; however, they consume 22 teaspoons a day.

• ✔ Sugar can be hiding behind more than 50 different names, so sneaky sugar can frequently be consumed without even realizing it.

• ✔ Currently, the nutrition facts panel does not distinguish added sugar from naturally occurring sugar. It`s all lumped together.

• Fruit and dairy products contain naturally-occurring sugars fructose (fruit sugar) and lactose (milk sugar). They provide nutrients; however, are not completely off the hook. In excessive amounts, even natural sugars can contribute to health problems. Less is best.

• ✔ Look at the grams of sugar on the label. Every 4 grams of sugar is equivalent to 1 teaspoon of sugar. In a product that is milk or fruit-based, the sugar grams contain the naturally occurring sugar as well.