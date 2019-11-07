× Titletown kicks off season of winter fun with ice skating rink opening

GREEN BAY — Titletown is ready for another season of winter fun, kicking off Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m., with the ice skating rink opening for the season.

Skating rink hours, admission and rental prices are available at titletown.com/events/recreation/skating. For a limited time, from Nov. 9 through Nov. 28, The Turn is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an entrée when guests show their skating rink admission tag.

Ariens Hill, the tubing hill adjacent to the ice skating rink, will open in the coming weeks, as soon as sustained weather conditions are favorable for making snow. This year’s tubing hours and admission prices will be available soon.