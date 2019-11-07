Crash involving 3 semis shuts down southbound lanes of I-41 at WIS 33

Posted 12:28 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, November 7, 2019
Data pix.

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-41 are blocked at WIS 33 because of a crash involving three semis near mile marker 69. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Officials say I-41 will be closed for an extended period of time.

Alternate Route: Exit at WIS 33 west to WIS 175. South on WIS 175 to County K. East back to I-41 south.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.