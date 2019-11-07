Crash involving 3 semis shuts down southbound lanes of I-41 at WIS 33

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-41 are blocked at WIS 33 because of a crash involving three semis near mile marker 69. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Officials say I-41 will be closed for an extended period of time.

Alternate Route: Exit at WIS 33 west to WIS 175. South on WIS 175 to County K. East back to I-41 south.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.