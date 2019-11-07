× Want to work for the Packers? Walk-in job fair to be held next week at Lambeau Field Atrium

GREEN BAY — With two December home games coming up, the Green Bay Packers are looking for new team members to be part of the team this year and in future seasons, with a walk-in job fair coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Packers are seeking gameday employees for the security and guest services departments to assist at Packers home games and events. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for security and guest services positions.

On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair, which will be held at the Lambeau Field Atrium in the Legends Club on the fourth floor. Attendees are asked to park in Lot 1 on the east side of the stadium.

Those unable to attend the job fair are welcome to fill out applications online at https://packers.formstack.com/forms/gamedayapplication or may pick up applications from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for remaining home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed, and may be able to continue their employment into future seasons.