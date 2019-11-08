A Greendale is native making name for himself in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- Born in small-town Greendale, Wisconsin, Luke knew from the start that his passion was music, and he made getting to Los Angeles his end goal. He started a DJ and lighting company for weddings that led to him being inducted into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame as Young Entrepreneur of the Year. He was valedictorian of his high school and received a perfect ACT score in hopes of obtaining scholarships to help him further his dream of moving to California.

Originally discovered in a hair salon, Luke began his career modeling. He hopes to one day work with Nicholas Sparks, he hid all his books on his kindle. In high school, Luke landed his role in 'Tall Girl' after he snuck out of a recovery center where he was being treated for sinus surgery.

Fans may also recognize Luke from guest-starring on `The Goldbergs, `from gracing the pages of GQ, Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Marie Clare China, as well as ad campaigns with American Eagle and Ralph Lauren.