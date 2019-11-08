× As temperatures fall, warming rooms and shelters open for Milwaukee’s homeless

MILWAUKEE — The temperatures are expected to bottom out early next week — and because of that, the following partners of the Milwaukee Continuum of Care will be providing overnight shelters. Warming room locations will open on nights when temperatures are forecasted to be 20 degrees or below.

located at 1335 W. Vliet St. can provide shelter on a walk-in basis from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and overnight until 7 a.m. for up to 60 single adults. Capuchin Community Services at St. Benedict the Moor located at 924 W. State St. c an provide shelter for walk-ins and through 2-1-1 referrals from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for up to 60 single adults.

located at 924 W. State St. an provide shelter for walk-ins and through 2-1-1 referrals from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for up to 60 single adults. Milwaukee Rescue Mission’s emergency shelter located at 1820 W. Wells St. will be expanding capacity to add an additional 50 overnight shelter beds for single adult men beginning next week.

The Continuum of Care’s emergency shelters, Guest House of Milwaukee and Salvation Army of Milwaukee, have also recently expanded overnight shelter capacity to keep more people safe out of the cold weather. Additional Milwaukee warming room location information will be announced at a later date.

The following locations are available for those seeking safety from the cold during the daytime in Milwaukee County:

located at 1335 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following Salvation Army Corps locations: 1645 N. 25th St., Milwaukee, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 4129 W. Villard Ave., Milwaukee, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2900 W. Cold Spring Rd., Greenfield, Monday – Thursday from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

located at 1820 W. Wells St., Milwaukee is open for day shelter any days the temperature is forecasted to be 32 degrees or below. Any public buildings, such as Milwaukee Public Library branches or Milwaukee County Senior Centers.

All those seeking shelter, energy assistance or other supportive services in Milwaukee County should contact 2-1-1 for assistance and referrals to community resources through any of the following means:

211, or 414-773-0211. To avoid being charged a long-distance fee, call 2-1-1 toll-free at (866) 211-3380 Text your zip code: TXT-211{898-211} Mon- Fri 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

TXT-211{898-211} Mon- Fri 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Chat online: www.impactinc.org/impact-211

Coordinated Entry for Homeless Services (Resource Center) located at 1918 N. 6th St. Enter through the alley. Walk in hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Tuesdays from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Email: ceteam@impactinc.org if special accommodations are needed to complete a services assessment.