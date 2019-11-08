Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

Ryan will remind viewers that the NB Drexel exit/entrance ramps are open and with those now open, the Ryan Road NB exit/entrance ramps are now closed for approximately one month.

DREXEL AVENUE NB EXIT/ENTRANCE RAMPS

Drexel Avenue NB entrance/exit ramps are now OPEN

RYAN ROAD NB EXIT/ENTRANCE RAMPS

Ryan Road NB exit/entrance ramps are now CLOSED

Detour:

Travelers are encouraged to use Drexel Avenue, County G, 27th Street, Howell Avenue, and West Frontage Road to get around the Ryan Road ramp closures.

South Segment (WIS 20 to WIS 142)

Ryan will mention that due to weather, the prep work full freeway closure scheduled for Wednesday night did not take place, therefore, pushing the switch of decoupling traffic to their respective lanes to Friday overnight. He will also remind viewers of the upcoming ramp and crossroad openings that will take place once traffic has been decoupled.

Traffic on I-94 between WIS 20 and WIS 142 will be decoupled and shifted to their respective sides of the freeway early Saturday morning. The speed limit will remain 60 mph between WIS 20 and WIS 142.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Freeway Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) between WIS 20 and WIS 142, is scheduled to close to traffic between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews work to perform a traffic switch.

Ramps and Crossroads scheduled to OPEN (upon completion of the traffic shift)