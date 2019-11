× Demolition complete! Somers home that dangled over Lake Michigan is no more

SOMERS — Demolition work is complete for a Kenosha County home that was dangling over Lake Michigan.

After days of work, the home in the Village and Town of Somers is now officially no longer standing.

After the demolition team finished its work on Friday, Nov. 8, it is clear there is quite a bit of cleanup that needs to happen.

There is no word when we can expect that work to be complete.