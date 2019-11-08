Governor Evers goes back to calling Capitol evergreen ‘holiday tree’

The Wisconsin State Capitol building on December 24, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen.

Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Evers called the tree a holiday tree Friday. He announced that the tree’s theme will be “Celebrate Science” and asked schoolchildren to submit science-related ornaments for the tree.

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff didn’t immediately respond to an email asking why the governor has gone back to calling the tree a holiday tree.

