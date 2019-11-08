Governor Tony Evers wants to raise state workers’ minimum wage to $15

Posted 5:20 pm, November 8, 2019, by

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees’ minimum wage to $15.

Evers’ administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 an hour.

According to Evers’ administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.

The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature’s finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.