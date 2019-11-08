HS Blitz Level 3 playoff highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is the week where the elite separate themselves from the very good. 8 teams in each division trying to move on to the final four to have a chance at earning a trip to Madison for a State title. Welcome to the level 3 edition of the High School Blitz.

In division one, one loss Franklin at undefeated Muskego. Muskego bringing a big play early, Alex Current seeing a hole after a few moves, he only has one thing in front of him and that's the end zone, 93 yards for the touchdown 7-0. Franklin responding, Lucas Nelson from a yard out and it's 7-all. Another big play putting Muskego back on top, Connor Grohman airing it out to Current, this a 40 yard touchdown. The defending champs move on with the 17 to 10 win.

Also in division one, Marquette at Bay Port. A rough start for the visitors, a penalty wiping out a touchdown on the opening kick off. Then Matt McDevitt giving up a pick 6 bay port jumping out to a 7-0 lead. It's 21-0 before the Hilltoppers get on the board, Riley Nowakowski taking it 14 yards for the score. All Bay Port in this one, 56 to 28.

In division two, Menomonee Falls hosting Brookfield East. East gets on the board first, Donavan Hunt going 19 yards and getting to the corner of the endzone, 7-0 Spartans in the 2nd. The defense picking up as well, 3 Spartans working together for the sack. Back on offense, they go deep in the playbook on 3rd and 22, a flea flicker with Sam McGath finding James Allen for the 1st. Joey Prondzinski capping off the drive with a 20 yard field goal and a 10-0 lead at the half. East moves on with the 34 to 6 win.

Two teams rolling with identical 10-1 records. Lake Country Lutheran riding a 9 game win streak facing Racine St. Catherine's who hasn't lost since the last week of September. But only one team keep rolling. That team is Lake Country Lutheran. They win it 28 to 6.

In division six, undefeated Racine Lutheran hosting St. Mary's Springs. The cold playing a role early as both teams fumble early, Noah Schoff stripping the ball and Camden Jansen recovering to keep the ledgers off the board. In the 2nd, St. Mary's does score, Marcus Orlandoni from 6 yards out, 7-0. Tyler Tenner continuing to run well for Racine Lutheran, the state record holder for rushing yards gaining 15 here. But it's all Ledgers, Braydon King with the keeper going 10 yards for the touchdown. St. Mary's Springs moves on with the 20 to nothing win.