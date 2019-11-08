× Kmart in Kenosha to close January of 2020

KENOSHA — Kmart parent company Transformco announced Friday, Nov. 8 that the Kmart location in Kenosha will be closing in January of 2020.

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores,” said Transformco in a news release.

Going out of business sales at the 96 stores are expected to begin on December 2 — just in time for the holidays.

Sears Holdings Corporation was purchased by Transformco in February 2019. Since then, Transformco has faced a difficult retail environment, along with other challenges, the company said in a press release Thursday.

In an effort to “position Transformco for success” by focusing on their competitive strengths and reducing operations that are struggling, the company has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to close 96 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide.

All stores are expected to close by February 2020.

***Click here for a list of nationwide closures.***

Following the closures, Transformco will operate 182 stores across the country.