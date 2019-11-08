× Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria hosts hiring event in Fox Point starting Saturday, Nov. 9

FOX POINT — Chicago-based Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is set to open its first Wisconsin location in Fox Point this December. Now, the pizzeria is looking to hire more than 60 new team members for the carry-out and delivery restaurant located in the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center.

To fill those positions, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will be conducting a job fair to hire various positions starting on Saturday, Nov. 9. Applicants are asked to bring proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable. New positions include the following:

Kitchen Crew

Dishwashers

Phone Staff

Delivery Drivers

Cashiers

The hiring event is being held at the Lou Malnati’s Hiring & Training Facility, 8793 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point on the following dates:

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15, 10 am. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.