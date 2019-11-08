× MPD: Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that injured 13-year-old boy near 68th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on N. 68th Street just south of W. Congress Street in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7.

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the street. The driver fled northbound from the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.