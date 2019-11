× Police: 18-year-old man shot near 48th and Hadley in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Nov. 7 near 48th and Hadley. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at a local hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

At this time no arrests have been made.