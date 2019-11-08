‘The adventure continues:’ Jurassic World comes to life at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE -- Starting Friday, Nov. 8 you can experience some of Jurassic World`s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, and the mighty T. Rex! Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Fiserv Forum getting a sneak peek at Jurassic World Live.

About Jurassic World Live (website)

Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex!

The November 10th 7 p.m. performance has been cancelled. Exchanges for another performance available at the ticket office, or refunds available at point of purchase.