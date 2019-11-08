The new device that let’s you send a text message even when there’s no cell phone signal

Posted 9:42 am, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

We're used to cellular and Wifi signals just about everywhere we go -- but that can change during a natural disaster or even on a hike on mountains with no bars. Now, a tiny satellite dish for your smartphone keeps you connected -- almost anywhere you can see the sky.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.