We're used to cellular and Wifi signals just about everywhere we go -- but that can change during a natural disaster or even on a hike on mountains with no bars. Now, a tiny satellite dish for your smartphone keeps you connected -- almost anywhere you can see the sky.
The new device that let’s you send a text message even when there’s no cell phone signal
-
Alert for viewers of FOX6: You may lose our broadcast signal from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. today
-
Here’s where you can see the Bat Signal on Batman Day this Saturday
-
FOX6 now upgrading the TV station’s antenna, here’s what it means to you
-
Your guide to Halloween trick-or-treating etiquette
-
A speed test of Sprint’s 5G service in Los Angeles
-
-
FOX6 is temporarily transmitting at reduced power, here is why
-
Lawmakers urge President Trump to stay in Paris climate deal
-
‘Can do a lot of damage:’ Law enforcement agencies focus on safety at rail crossings
-
A dating decoy: The role dogs are playing in online dating
-
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
-
-
Invited to a last-minute Halloween party? Some costumes that really just require a box
-
NFL suspends Oakland Raiders’ Vontaze Burfict for rest of season for helmet-to-helmet hit
-
Get more out of your workout by dropping an F-bomb