US Marshals, Racine PD seek Reno Devore: ‘He’s been in the federal system’

RACINE — A Racine bank was robbed almost a month ago — and the suspect, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is still on the run.

The U.S> Marshals and the Racine Police Department are searching for 43-year-old Reno Devore. He is accused of robbing a BMO Harris Bank branch — taking $6,150.

“He had his hands in his pockets, he had latex gloves on. But while his hands were in his pockets, the teller thought he had a firearm,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Employees told authorities the suspect looked familiar because he stopped by the bank just one day before the robbery. He handed over a memorable note, with the word ‘fill’ misspelled. He gave a handwritten note that said, “Phil the bag of money, no dye packs, and no trackers. I want hundreds and fifties, no twenties.”

Devore is described as 5’6″ tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He can be identified by three teardrop tattoos on his face.

“Right after the robbery, he ran over to a nearby apartment, changed his clothes, got into a car and left,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained,

Devore has a lengthy and extensive criminal history.

“He’s been in the federal system as well as the state system,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

Records show Devore been in custody ten times. He has been charged and convicted of narcotics possession, burglary and weapons offenses. The 43-year-old has strong ties to the cities of Racine, Milwaukee as well as San Francisco.

Anyone with information on Devore’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S Marshal tipline at 414-297-3707.