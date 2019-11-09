× Man surrendered to police, peacefully ending hours-long standoff in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A four-hour standoff in Greenfield ended peacefully about 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 near 84th Street and Plainfield Avenue.

Police said it all started around 2 a.m. when a call came in from a woman who said her 50-year-old boyfriend threatened her and was armed.

She left the home and called police.

A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the man until 6 a.m., when he surrendered.

Police would not say whether he was armed when he surrendered.

One neighbor was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was hurt.

Police said charges were pending against the man.