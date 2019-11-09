‘Peace of mind:’ City leaders, volunteers work together to help the elderly as winter approaches

MILWAUKEE — The calendar may still say autumn, but it’s certainly feeling a lot like winter. The City of Milwaukee is making an effort to help the elderly prepare for a bitter, cold season.

“We are all raking,” said Michael Metcalf, a business faculty member at MATC. “There’s huge clumps of ice and snow mixed with the leaves, which is a really weird view to see.”

With rakes and shovels in hand, a November cold snap and snowstorm left behind quite the mess in Julie Hert’s yard.

“That’s what you always wonder,” said Hert. “How can I deal with this?”

At 72 years old, she is appreciative of these helping hands.

“It’s great to know there are people around that are thoughtful and generous of their time,” said Hert.

For this crew, it’s a labor of love.

“We see that there is a huge need,” said Metcalf. “We are really happy with what we’ve done so far. We are trying to build a culture here for more community service learning.”

This group is part of the 800 students volunteering from UWM, Marquette University and MATC for the annual Make A Difference Day.

“Older adults are relying on us, so we make sure that we are out here regardless of the weather to help them out as best as we can,” said Zachary Garrity, program director at UWM.

From yard work and garbage removal to trimming bushes and beyond, Sandi Ammerman, Associate Director of Eras Senior Network, says these efforts go a long way for homeowners like Hert who live alone.

“It helps to prevent falls for the seniors, and it’s a way to keep them independent in their homes,” said Ammerman.

“It’s great knowing we helped over 300 older adults citywide,” said Garrity.

The partnership is helping make lives easier as winter nears.

“It’s a sign of relief, and it gives me peace of mind,” said Hert.