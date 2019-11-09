× Police: 2 children, mother struck by vehicle in hit-and-run outside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Two children and an adult were struck by a vehicle outside Fiserv Forum, near 6th Street and Juneau Avenue, on Saturday evening, Nov. 9.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Police said an 8-year-old, 5-year-old, and their mother were struck by a silver Chevy Malibu with Texas plates headed westbound, which was making a left turn at the time.

The family was walking eastbound towards 6th Street on Juneau to attend an event downtown. Fiserv Forum was hosting Jurassic World Saturday night, though it’s unclear whether that was the event the family was attending.

“So when the family was walking, there was a uh, they were walking through a green light,” said MPD Inspector Daniel Thompson.

The three victims suffered injuries not believed life-threatening.

This was the fourth hit-and-run involving children in Milwaukee in just over two weeks — the third in less than a week.

“We cannot stress enough on driving — reckless driving is dangerous,” said MPD Inspector Thompson. “We have to pay attention in the streets, especially downtown. There’s a lot of people walking. We need to slow down. We need to pay attention and realize that if there’s a green light, there’s probably going to be pedestrians walking. This is the third one in a month. This is very frustrating, not only as a police officer but as a parent and a citizen of Milwaukee. We have to be cognizant that there are kids out here, there are people walking, and that a vehicle can cause serious injury.”

Hit-and-run at 68th and Congress

Saturday’s incident happened two days after a 13-year-old boy was struck near 68th Street and Congress Street on Nov. 7. The boy was hit as he crossed the street, and the driver fled northbound from the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were searching for the driver.

Hit-and-run at Florist and Teutonia

Three days before that, on Nov. 4, two boys were struck near Florist Avenue and Teutonia Avenue. 6-year-old Noah and 4-year-old AJ suffered serious injuries. Two other children were not hurt, police said, and ran to get help.

Cameran Collins faces two counts of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm, as well as two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing great bodily harm.

Police said Collins turned himself in to authorities the next day. The striking vehicle was recovered.

According to the criminal complaint, Collins told authorities he was driving south on Teutonia Avenue when he made a turn to travel west on Florist Avenue. Collins stated he drove west past the gas station, and he saw a bus that was parked. He said as he drove past the bus, two children ran out into the street. Collins said he hit them with the side mirror, and that there was nothing he could do. Collins said he was scared so he fled. He said he “drove around and eventually left the car in a random alley and took the license plate off. He then told his dad what happened.” Collins also “acknowledged that he does not have a valid driver’s license and knew that at the time.”

Hit-and-run at 22nd and Center

The same day the boys were hit at Florist and Teutonia, loved ones came together to lay to rest two sisters who lost their lives after a hit-and-run near 22nd Street and Center Street on Oct. 24.

6-year-old Alisa Gee and 4-year-old Amea Gee were in a crosswalk with their cousin, 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford when a driver hit all three of them, and Rayford was the only one who survived.

Daetwan Robinson was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, one count of second-degree reckless injury, two counts of hit-and-run, involving death, and one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said the striking vehicle was eastbound on Center Street at a high rate of speed in the bicycle lane, passing all the other cars which were stopped at the intersection to allow the children to cross. This car struck all three of the children as they were in the crosswalk, walking together from the north to the south side of Center Street, before fleeing the scene of the crash which was captured by surveillance cameras. At the crash scene, officers located a lower grille assembly and a broken piece of a car bumper and identified the car as a 2007-2009 4-door Saturn Aura.

The next day, police received an anonymous tip from a caller who saw a similar car posted for sale online by Daetwan Robinson. Later that day, police executed a search warrant at a residence and detached garage near 13th and Burleigh. They spotted a Saturn Aura that had been partially painted black with spray paint, according to the complaint. It was missing its lower bumper grille, and the piece of debris from the crash scene “fit exactly,” the complaint said.

Prosecutors said a confidential informant spoke with Robinson through social media, and he wrote, “I need to come to yo house like [right now]” following by, “I got in a car accident.” A short time later, the complaint said Robinson showed up at the informant’s house and admitted, “He had hit ‘the three kids’ and that he had made ‘a rookie mistake.'” Records showed Robinson’s driving privilege was suspended due to his conviction for operating after suspension.