Rockler Woodworking and Hardware hosting pen turning classes over Veteran’s Day Weekend

MILWAUKEE -- It's Veteran's Day Weekend, so why not donate some of your time to those in need -- and have fun doing it? On Saturday, Nov. 9, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will be hosting pen turning classes at all of its stores nationwide, including their Brookfield location. Rockler will donate 100% of the proceeds to the National Veterans Foundation. The classes are ideal for participants of all skill levels!

Gary Datka stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios to demonstrate for Derica. You won't believe your eyes!