Suspected thief busted while wearing T-shirt reading, ‘Ain’t Nothing Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!’

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Deputies in Oklahoma arrested a man wearing a T-shirt with a message that ended up being quite ironic.

The shirt read, “Ain’t Nothing Illegal ‘Til You Get Caught!”

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the man’s arrest, and joked in a post on Facebook on Nov. 5, “If you’re going to get caught in the act, you might want to change your t-shirt.”

Sheriff’s officials said deputies working “holiday burglary patrols” caught David Rasmussen, 38, (who was wearing the T-shirt) and David Jolly, 50, red-handed as they were attempting to steal an ATV from a home on East Reno Avenue in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Rasmussen ran into the woods, and when investigators found him, he was armed with a rifle he pointed at deputies, officials said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jolly was found a short time later in a getaway SUV that was also stolen. He gave deputies a fake name, but investigators were eventually able to properly identify him, officials said.

Jolly was found to have a warrant out of Texas for causing a traffic crash with serious bodily injuries. Both men were facing 21 counts for crimes in Oklahoma County, and investigators even tied the men to an Oklahoma City Police Department investigation.