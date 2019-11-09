× ‘The orange couch’ will be featured at Friends-themed bar in Twin Lakes after $7,500 raised in 2 days

TWIN LAKES — We’ve told you about the Friends-themed coffee shop coming to Twin Lakes, and there’s an exciting update!

Officials with Cup O’Joe Coffeehouse launched a GoFundMe.com account after learning Marcus Theatres officials had “THE orange couch set from Warner Bros.” Warner Bros created 20 replicas of the couches, and Marcus Theatres obtained one of the 20, according to the GoFundMe page.

Marcus Theatres offered up the couch in exchange for $7,500 in donations to Children’s Wisconsin by Nov. 20.

The GoFundMe.com account was launched on Nov. 6, and on Friday, Nov. 8, coffeehouse officials announced they’d hit that $7,500 mark!

The GoFundMe page will stay open until Nov. 20 “to raise as much money for Children’s Wisconsin as we can,” officials said.

For each donation, coffeehouse officials are offering couch reservations of 15 minutes to three hours for parties of seven or less the week after the grand opening and first week of business (not yet scheduled).

Coffeehouse officials said this was all made possible because Marcus Theatres is hosting their fourth annual Hollywood Movie Night benefiting Children’s Wisconsin Nov. 21 at the Marcus Majestic Cinema of Brookfield — and “THE orange couch” was one of the auction items. That is, until Marcus officials offered it to coffeehouse officials in exchange for the $7,500 donation.

Cup O’ Joe Coffee House is expected to open in late December 2019 or early January 2020.

