We Energies releases their long-awaited 2019 Cookie Book 🍪

MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is just around the corner, and nothing says Christmas like baking! We Energies has released their 2019 Cookie Book just in time for Thanksgiving. Christina learned about the famed recipe book on Saturday, Nov. 9 and talked with folks who are excited to get their bake on!

About We Energies Cookie Book (website)

Our Cookie Book is a holiday tradition dating back to 1928 when it promoted use of electric appliances for baking. The books were produced every year until 1974 when rising energy costs led us to promote conservation. The next edition wasn’t produced until 1984, and subsequent editions were produced in 1991, 1998 and 2002. Since 2006, the book has been printed each year, restoring the annual tradition. Typically distributed in November, the Cookie Book is made available at more than two dozen locations across our service area.

To find out where to get your Cookie Book, click HERE.