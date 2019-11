× Wisconsin Badgers face Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall: Hawkeyes lead 3-0 in 2nd

MADISON — The 6-2 Wisconsin Badgers face the 6-2 Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Saturday, Nov. 9, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ONLY ON FOX6.

Here come the Badgers! Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Watch LIVE on FOX #OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/uVyuJLwObD — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2019

The Hawkeyes were the first to get on the board with a field goal — bringing the score to 3-0 with about seven minutes left in the first quarter.