× 2 men rescued from house fire in Racine

RACINE — Two men were rescued from a house fire in Racine early morning Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the area near 19th and Arthur for a reported fire on the roof of a residence around 3:24 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews noticed the fire was coming out of the north side of the roof vent. Two men were rescued from the residence during the fire.

Investigation revealed the fire started in the ceiling above the doorway to the main bedroom, where one man was sleeping.

There are no injuries reported, and the Red Cross will be providing assistance to the residents.