Milwaukee Admirals won 2nd straight over San Antonio Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Daniel Carr was the lone shooter to score in the shootout as the Milwaukee Admirals defeated the San Antonio Rampage 4-3 Sunday, Nov. 10 at AT&T Center.

With an assist earlier in the game, Carr now has eight points in his last six games.

Milwaukee has won four straight games, scoring 18 goals in those games.

San Antonio scored the first goal of the game. Ryan Olsen’s backhander from the left circle was deflected into the slot and Klim Kostin slapped the puck into the net at 8:26 of the first period.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power-play goal at 10:43. Defenseman Alex Carrier shot the puck through traffic and Cole Schneider deflected it into the net for his fifth goal of the season. Carrier and Carr picked up the assists.

The goals resumed in the third period. Jordan Kyrou scored from the slot at 4:08 of the third to give the Rampage the lead.

Milwaukee answered again when Fred Allard shot a rebound from the right dot into the goal for his first goal of the year at 4:42. Colin Blackwell and Matt Donovan picked up the assists.

The Rampage reclaimed the lead when Mike Vecchione deflected a shot into the net at 6:24 of the third period.

Again, the Admirals answered back. Mathieu Olivier’s wrap-around attempt was stopped, but Josh Wilkins was standing near the crease and buried the rebound at 8:36 of the third period. Wilkins’ second goal of the season was assisted by Olivier and Tanner Jeannot.

Ads goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 28 shots in the game and all three of San Antonio’s shooters during the shootout.