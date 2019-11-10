Packers return home, look to bounce back vs. Carolina: Panthers lead 7-0 in 1st
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers return home to Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10 — hoping to bounce back after the 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday, Nov. 3. The 7-2 Packers face the 5-3 Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. ONLY ON FOX6!
The Carolina Panthers scored first — with a touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, bringing the score to 7-0 in the first quarter.
