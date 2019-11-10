× Packers return home, look to bounce back vs. Carolina: Panthers lead 7-0 in 1st

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers return home to Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 10 — hoping to bounce back after the 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road Sunday, Nov. 3. The 7-2 Packers face the 5-3 Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. ONLY ON FOX6!

#SaluteToService 🇺🇸 Today’s flyover was done by four F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson @usairforce Base in North Carolina. #AFFlyover pic.twitter.com/Qkq1Xr2qHd — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 10, 2019

The Carolina Panthers scored first — with a touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, bringing the score to 7-0 in the first quarter.