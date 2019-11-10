‘Thinking of them:’ New Hampshire woman’s effort to send holiday cards to troops goes national

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLIS, N.H. -- Wind your way through stacks, boxes, and bins, along the trail of bails of mail, and you'll find Laura Landerman-Garber in her Hollis workshop.

Sixteen years ago, she enlisted her family in sending holiday greetings to troops.

Two years ago, she set a goal of 5,000 cards for everyone on board an aircraft carrier -- and got triple that amount.

She then formed the nonprofit Holiday Cards 4 Our Military NH Challenge to help with postage and asked students from across the state to sign on to help.

In 2018, 50,000 cards went out, and in 2019, the challenge reached every state -- with 100,000 cards coming in from 30 states and Canada.

One box came from Hawaii.

Unfortunately, Laura's deadline for card collection for 2019 was Halloween -- but keep this in mind for next year!

Those interested in taking part in this challenge should:

Address the card, "Dear Warrior" and please be respectful and polite.

Write a holiday greeting, keeping in mind troops' diverse holiday practices and beliefs.

Write a personal note.

Sign your first name only and the town/state where you live.

If you are in the military, consider including that information.

Keep the size to no larger than an 8x11 piece of paper folded in half.

Do not seal your envelope, which can be decorated if you'd like.

Completed cards can be mailed to:

Laura Landerman-Garber

Holiday Cards 4 Our Military-NH

400 Amherst Street Suite 407

Nashua, New Hampshire 03063

If you'd like cards to sign, please email Laura Landerman-Garber at HolidayCardsNH@gmail.com or via Facebook at Holiday Card Challenge.

CLICK HERE to learn more.