Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through Monday afternoon

View & submit photos from the Veterans Day 2019 snowstorm

Posted 10:30 pm, November 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Another snowstorm moved into southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Nov. 10 and was expected to continue through Veterans Day morning, Monday, Nov. 11.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said we could expect to see the highest amounts near the Illinois border, with three to five inches expected in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Jefferson counties, four to six inches in Walworth County, three to five inches in most of Racine and Kenosha County, and two to four inches in West Bend, Beaver Dam, and Port Washington — with less than an inch in Sheboygan/Fond du Lac.

