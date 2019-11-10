Wisconsinites are getting ‘everything into winter mode’ following early cold temps

OCONOMOWOC — While it might not officially be winter, it’s never too early to start preparing for the cold temperatures and winterizing your home and car.

While many Wisconsinites aren’t ready for winter, it’s time to be. Cold temperatures are just around the corner.

“With the early cold, I’m kind of having to put everything into winter mode,” said Ken Deiss, Sussex.

The Oconomowoc Fleet Farm has numerous customers already getting ready for when the weather hits.

“People just looking to get clothes to stay warm with,” said Joel Garcia, Fleet Farm General Manager.

Shopper Brandom Schamens from Jefferson was checking out some heated clothing to bundle up in.

“You basically just hit the button and it heats up,” explained Schamen.

And across the store, Ken Deiss is winterizing a month earlier than he normally would.

“I’m buying these skid shoes for my snowblower,” said Deiss.

Garcia says it’s important to stock up early on ice melt, and make sure your car has new wiper blades and washer fluid.

“If you need new tires, make sure you’re safe to go for the Wisconsin winters,” said Garcia.

Garcia encourages people to test snowblowers and buy shovels ahead of the season. And while some might dread the shorter days and cold nights, some look forward to it.

“Have fun with winter,” said Schamens. “It’s a great time of year.”

You never know how long winter will last in Wisconsin, so it’s always good to be prepared early.