Caught on cam: 3 Milwaukee men arrested after fight on Burlington Bypass

RACINE COUNTY -- Three Milwaukee men were taken into custody Sunday night, Nov. 10 after getting into a fight while outside of their vehicle on the Burlington Bypass near Durand Avenue. It happened around 9:15 p.m.

According to officials, sheriff's deputies were called to the scene after receiving multiple calls indicating that two men were fighting in the road -- and traffic was at a standstill.

The first arriving deputy on the scene observed two men actively fighting while in the roadway and quickly took them into custody without incident.

The deputy’s investigation revealed that three men were driving back to Milwaukee together after leaving a local tavern. During the drive, an argument ensued between the operator and the front-passenger which escalated into a physical altercation while the vehicle was still moving.

The operator was able to eventually pull over which subsequently led to the physical altercation outside of the vehicle and into the roadway.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office identified the operator as a 47-year-old Rene Cruz-Pavon of Milwaukee. At the time of the incident, he had an active felony warrant out of California for narcotic sales.

Cruz-Pavon provided a PBT sample on the scene with a reading of 0.15. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following:

2 nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety OWI 1 st Offense

Offense Battery

Disorderly Conduct

The front-seat passenger was identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as 27-year-old Alejandro Alcantara of Milwaukee. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following:

Disorderly Conduct While Armed

Disorderly Conduct

The rear-seat passenger was identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as 37-year-old Dalmiro Lora-Vasquez of Milwaukee. He was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on the following:

Armed While Intoxicated