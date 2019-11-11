Alderman Johnson files to run for re-election to continue serving Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Cavalier Johnson announced Monday, Nov. 11 that he has filed to run for re-election to continue serving on the Milwaukee Common Council.

Ald. Johnson released the following statement:

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been grateful to have enjoyed the support of the many people who have encouraged me to run for Milwaukee County Executive in the wake of Chris Abele’s decision to not seek reelection in 2020. Over the course of our concurrent time in elected office, Chris and I have worked well together on a number of issues.

We’ve advocated for appropriate State funding for Milwaukee, cohosted a walking community meeting at the now Indigenous Peoples’ Park, celebrated the dedicated staff of the Milwaukee County Transit System, and saw to it that Milwaukee became the first community in Wisconsin to outlaw the harmful and unfounded practice of conversion therapy.

The next person fortunate enough to lead Milwaukee County will have to address difficult budgets, continue to seek out ways to provide fully-funded and far-reaching public transit, tackle our infrastructure backlog, support our parks, house our wayward youth and so much more. The next Milwaukee County Executive will have to do these things with a sense of urgency, transparency, creativity, and regional leadership.

Having run to serve on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in the past, I’m proud that there are some in our community who thought of me to be able to provide the sort of steady, focused leadership that our County needs. But throughout the process of working with my colleagues on the City of Milwaukee’s $1.6 billion budget and all of the things that we are fighting for from this front, I believe that my focus should remain on the work at hand in City Hall at this time.

I have filed to run for re-election to continue serving on the Milwaukee Common Council and I look forward to leading from City Hall in the 2020 term.