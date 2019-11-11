Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 3 p.m.

Boots, boiler suits, and bomber jackets: Hottest trends to try, where to find them for less

Posted 11:13 am, November 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Boots, boiler suits, and bomber jackets. Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with the latest looks and where you can find them for less.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.