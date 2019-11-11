‘Could be a long winter:’ More early November snow has shoppers in the holiday spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- More than three inches of snow Monday, Nov. 11 didn't keep shoppers away from the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Crews started clearing the huge parking lot around 7 a.m.

Pleasant Prairie was under a winter weather advisory through Monday afternoon, and the Diederich family was feeling it.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine: "On a scale of one to 10, how cold are you?"

"More than I would be if it was 70 degrees," said Kaitlynn Diederich, 7.

Kaitlynn Diederich celebrated her birthday at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets wishing she brought along her winter coat for a freezing fall day of shopping.

"I regret myself," said Diederich.

Managers brought out the big guns to get the lot cleared.

"We always are prepared for this type of weather," said Jason Abramczyk, director of marketing and business development at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. "Our crews were out at 7 a.m. getting ready for our shoppers."

Abramczyk said the snow was getting customers thinking about the busy holiday shopping season, with 3.5 inches fell before noon -- one of the hardest-hit spots in the FOX6 viewing area.

"It could be a long winter, but folks are used to this kind of weather, and it's not going to scare them away from shopping," said Abramczyk.

Crews pushed the snow into a neat pile on the far edge of the lot, as shoppers like Julie Vitullo wished they could wipe this weather from their minds.

"We had our first snow last year at this time, and now, it's getting to be too much like a regular thing," said Vitullo.

One shopper said she drove in from Walworth County and the roads were terrible, but she said it was worth it to be able to take advantage of a big sale.