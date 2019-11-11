Donate generously! FOX6 Coats for Kids is here now through Sunday, Dec. 8

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 Coats for Kids is back for another season — and we are inviting you to donate through Sunday, Dec. 8.

ALL sizes of coats are welcomed and needed. That includes ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution.

Have coats to donate?

CLICK HERE for the 2019 Coats for Kids information packet. It is loaded with information on how to hold a drive, where to donate (including all the participating Steinhafels locations), how to qualify for a free pickup from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and much more!

Don’t have a coat to donate? No worries, you can still help!

FOX6 Coats for Kids can now accept online monetary donations. It is fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. CLICK HERE to make your online donation now.

There is also a “text to donate” option. Just text FOX6 to 44321 to make a donation to FOX6 Coats for Kids.

Thanks for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!