MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Monday morning, Nov. 11 responded to the scene of a fire at a vacant building near Appleton and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The call came in just after 1 a.m.

The battalion chief says there were several fires happening at the same time.

Firefighters used forced entry to get in -- and were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.