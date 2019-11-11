Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin through 3 p.m.

‘Light the Hoan’ receives $1.2M grant from Greater Milwaukee Foundation on behalf of anonymous donor

Posted 12:28 pm, November 11, 2019
MILWAUKEE -- The group Light the Hoan announced on Monday, Nov. 11 it has received a $1.2 million grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation on behalf of an anonymous donor.

A news release says the donation is the single largest individual gift received by the group so far. It pushes the effort past a key fundraising milestone needed to get work underway. Phases 1 and 2 are moving forward, and will include project development, engineering of the lighting, and bridge lighting design.

Light the Hoan’s leaders now say they are confident Phase 3 can be executed in time to light the bridge for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Light the Hoan has also received significant donations from The Lacey Sadoff Foundation, the WE Energies Foundation, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Herzfeld Foundation, Miller Coors, Concurrency and others. Discussions regarding naming rights for the bridge lights are currently in progress.

To learn more about Light the Hoan, you are invited to visit: lightthehoan.com.

