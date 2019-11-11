× Man sought, accused of fondling UWM student near campus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were looking for a man accused of fondling a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Monday morning, Nov. 11.

According to a UWM Safe Alert, it happened on Frederick Avenue near Park Place shortly before noon.

Police said the man came up behind victim, grabbed her from behind, and fondled her. He was described as black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that possibly had a metallic black adidas symbol on the front, black track-style pants, and a black/gray backpack. He walked away from the location of the assault eastbound on Newberry Boulevard.

There were no reports of similar incidents, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.