Menomonee Falls police look to ID man, woman wanted in strong-armed robbery, theft at Woodman’s

Posted 4:44 pm, November 11, 2019, by
MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police need help to identify a man and woman involved in a strong-armed robbery and retail theft incident at Woodman’s on Highway 145 on Monday, Nov. 11.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said the two fled in a white Dodge minivan with Wisconsin license plate number AGT-7967, which the man was driving.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

